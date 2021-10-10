STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paresh Upadhyay sworn in as Madras HC judge

Upadhyay was transferred to the Madras HC from Gujarat HC where he was appointed as a judge in 2011, and became a permanent judge in 2013.

Justice Paresh Ravishankar Prasad with Justice TS Sivagnanam after being administered the oath | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Paresh Ravishankar Upadhyay was sworn in as a judge of the Madras High Court on Saturday. Senior-most judge of the HC, TS Sivagnanam, administered him the oath at a function held in the court premises.

Upadhyay was transferred to the Madras HC from Gujarat HC where he was appointed as a judge in 2011, and became a permanent judge in 2013. In his acceptance speech, he said, “It’s a matter of pride for me. I am also conscious that it carries great responsibility. I assure all of you, standing at your place, whatever is expected from a Madras HC judge, I will do everything possible.”

Saying that he had become a citizen of a State with very old traditions, Upadhyay stated he would engage a Tamil teacher and learn the language with his grandson. Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram and office-bearers of bar associations and HC advocates association welcomed the judge.

Recalling Upadhyay’s background, the AG hailed him for his recent judgement quashing the externment order passed by the Gujarat police, against a social activist for organising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A-G hails new judge
