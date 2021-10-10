Stalin presents retrofitted scooters, monthly assistance for differently abled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday handed over retrofitted petrol scooters to five disabled individuals during an event at the Secretariat. He also handed over orders for a monthly pension to five severely disabled persons and appointment orders to the legal heirs of four employees of the Differently abled Welfare Department who died in harness. Later, he inaugurated the buildings for Sankalp, a school for special children, established at Kolappancheri near Poonamallee in Thiruvallur district.

The school had been functioning at Mogappair in a rented building for the past two decades. An official release here said the school has around 200 special children and it has facilities for teaching children with learning difficulties, autism among others. Job-oriented training for these children is also being given in the school.