Submit affidavit on steps taken to eradicate plastics: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the Union government to submit an affidavit on steps taken to eradicate plastics, and appreciated the State for its initiatives.

Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha noted the Union Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was not represented during any hearings. They wanted the issue of no representation of the Union Secretary taken to the notice of the Additional Solicitor General.

Meanwhile, the bench appreciated the presentation made by the Principal Secretary of State Forests and Environment Department on the steps underway to eradicate plastics. Principal Secretary, Supriya Sahu submitted that various steps have been taken, including making the traders in Koyambedu market complex shun plastics and use traditional cloth bags. The judges made a suggestion to air awareness content in private TV channels, too, so that it may reach large number of people.