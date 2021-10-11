STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Close shave for students as ceiling caves in at government school near Madurai

Sources said around 860 students from class 9 to 12 study in the school. On Saturday, students told teachers the plaster of the ceiling was peeling off.

Published: 11th October 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The classroom beneath the collpased ceiling in Vedasandur Government Higher Secondary School in Dindigul district

The classroom beneath the collpased ceiling in Vedasandur Government Higher Secondary School in Dindigul district. (Photo| EPS)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A portion of the dilapidated ceiling of Vedasandur Government Higher Secondary School caved in on Saturday. Luckily, the children escaped unharmed, but the incident angered the parents of the students in the district.

Sources said around 860 students from class IX to XII study in the Vedasandur Government Higher Secondary School. Since the COVID-19 protocol, the students are divided into two batches; half (nearly 400) attend the classes every day.

On Saturday, students took it to the knowledge of the teacher that the plaster of the ceiling was peeling off and was falling on the students. A total of 20 students accommodated in the classroom were alarmed, and the teachers immediately vacated the classroom. Later, a portion of the ceiling caved in.

On condition of anonymity, a parent said, "Our children had a close shave from what could have been a catastrophic incident. Since we could not afford education in a private school, we are left with no other option but to send our kids to the nearby government schools. Let alone the basic facilities, there is no safety for life for students in this school as the infrastructure is poor."

According to the parents, the students were shifted from one classroom (in a much worse condition) to the other (the one where the ceiling caved in) on Saturday. "As there is not enough facility, the students are made to sit in different classrooms every day. If they get lucky, they are safe," they added.

Headmistress of the school, one R Nagarani, said the school has two campuses -- one for classes IX to XII (860 students) and the other for classes VI to VII (450 students). While the former has only 22 classrooms in usable condition, the latter has 12 classrooms.

"After the classes commenced for students of class IX to XII, we have accommodated them in labs and other possible rooms, since many classrooms have no lights, let alone facilities. It has been six years since I took charge as the head, and I have been sending posts seeking funds for renovation. We recently plastered the ceiling of the classroom with cement, as there were some cracks. Due to continuous rains, there have been cracks again leading to the incident," said Nagarani.

Chief Educational Officer S Karuppasamy told The New Indian Express that the maintenance works of the school building are under Public Works Department's control. "We have not received the funds from the School Education Department yet. Once they release the funds, we would recommend the renovation works for the school to the PWD," he added. 

Collector S Visakan said a proposal was being prepared for improving infrastructure for both hospitals and schools in the district. "Wherever there is need for improvement, it will be sorted out through PWD," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedasandur Government Higher Secondary School Dindigul Clasroom collapse
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp