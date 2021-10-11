STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress, allies call for bandh in Pondicherry over election date confusion

Condemning the State Election Commission, Congress and its allies have decided to organise a bandh here on Monday.

Published: 11th October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Condemning the State Election Commission, Congress and its allies have decided to organise a bandh here on Monday. Following the Madras High Court order to withdraw dates for local body election, new dates were announced a couple of days ago.

An order issued regarding ward reservation, was cancelled and it was informed that the same reservation followed for the 2006 local body election will be followed. This received criticism from political parties and organisations. 

On Saturday, ministers and all party MLAs held a meeting and decided to seek the Lieutenant Governor's intervention. The Puducherry Congress too organised a meeting with alliance party representatives. Congress State president AV Subramanian, MLAs Vainthiyaathan of Congress, Anibal Kennedy and L Sambath of DMK, DMK Presidium Chairman S P Sivakumar and many others were present in the meeting.

Later, Subramanian told mediapersons, "The confusion regarding elections in Puducherry was created purposefully. Reservation for backward and tribal communities has been affected. Condemning the NDA government for the confusion and the State Election Commissioner for acting without consulting parties, we have decided to organise the bandh."

On Sunday evening, Congress and allies distributed pamphlets regarding the bandh and requested the shopkeepers to take part in the protest.

78 per cent voter turnout in 2nd phase of local body polls

CHENNAI: The voter turnout for the second phase of local body polls held on October 9 was 78.47 per cent, as per data released by the State Election Commissioner. Villupuram polled the highest with 85.3 per cent followed by 82.5 per cent in Kallakuruchi and Ranipet.

In Vellore, 81 per cent people voted. The voter turnout in Tirupattur was 77.8 per cent followed by 75 per cent in Chengalpet, 73.3 per cent in Tenkasi, 72 per cent in Villupuram and 69 per cent in Tirunelveli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Puducherry Election Commission Election Commission Puducherry bandh Congress Puducherry politics
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp