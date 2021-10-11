Decision on Rs 1,000 for women family heads to be taken soon: Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A decision regarding fulfilling poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 cash aid to all women family heads will be taken by the Chief Minister based on the financial situation of the State, said KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, on Sunday.

Further, he said a proposal to construct checkdams at Kambarasanpettai and Nochiyam is underway. "During the interaction with Jal Jeevan Minister, we demanded allocation of funds to be reversed to the old formula or 75 per cent from the Centre and 25 per cent to the State instead of the newly proposed 50-50 option. We had requested for construction of checkdams at the two places to help recharge groundwater levels. They asked us to prepare a proposal and necessary works are underway," he added.