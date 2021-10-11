Man who fired in air after snatching gold chain shot dead by police in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the accused who snatched a six sovereign gold chain from a woman on Sunday and fired in the air as a warning to bystanders chasing them was shot dead by the Kancheepuram police on Monday afternoon.

The accused allegedly attempted to escape from the police when the team surrounded him at an empty land near Padur road in Mevalurkuppam village in Sriperumbudur, said a senior police officer.

Another accused was nabbed and detained by the local police on Monday morning.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyapriya and Superintendent of Police Sudhakar visited the spot. The body has been sent to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital and a magistrate enquiry has been ordered.

On Sunday evening, two men armed with a pistol escaped with a six sovereign gold chain near Sriperumbudur toll gate. The victim Indira was waiting for a bus when the incident took place.

On hearing the woman's cries, a few passersby tried to chase the men who were on bikes. However, the suspects fired in the air and threatened to shoot if anyone followed them. They managed to speed away.

Police on Sunday said the accused were last seen jumping into a lake and that drones had been deployed to nab them.