STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man who fired in air after snatching gold chain shot dead by police in Tamil Nadu

On Sunday evening, two men armed with a pistol escaped with a six sovereign gold chain near Sriperumbudur toll gate. The victim Indira was waiting for a bus when the incident took place.

Published: 11th October 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyapriya and Superintendent of Police Sudhakar visited the spot (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the accused who snatched a six sovereign gold chain from a woman on Sunday and fired in the air as a warning to bystanders chasing them was shot dead by the Kancheepuram police on Monday afternoon.

The accused allegedly attempted to escape from the police when the team surrounded him at an empty land near Padur road in Mevalurkuppam village in Sriperumbudur, said a senior police officer.

Another accused was nabbed and detained by the local police on Monday morning.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyapriya and Superintendent of Police Sudhakar visited the spot. The body has been sent to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital and a magistrate enquiry has been ordered.

On Sunday evening, two men armed with a pistol escaped with a six sovereign gold chain near Sriperumbudur toll gate. The victim Indira was waiting for a bus when the incident took place.

On hearing the woman's cries, a few passersby tried to chase the men who were on bikes. However, the suspects fired in the air and threatened to shoot if anyone followed them. They managed to speed away.

Police on Sunday said the accused were last seen jumping into a lake and that drones had been deployed to nab them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kancheepuram TN police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp