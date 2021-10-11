Tamil Nadu bypoll: Three held after clash between supporters of two candidates in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: At least five persons were injured during a clash between supporters of two independent candidates at Kengapuram village in the district on Sunday. Police said S Harihara Kumar and P Raja had contested the polls. On Saturday, one of Raja’s friends asked him to resolve a petty issue.

Raja went to his friend's house where Kumar and his supporters allegedly yelled at him. They alleged that Raja attempted had to cast multiple votes during the polls, said sources. A case was filed against Harihara Kumar and nine others under various Sections of IPC, among which three men, Y Murugesan, R Silambarasan, and B Perumal were arrested.