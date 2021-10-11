STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu vaccinates 22.52 lakh people against COVID-19 till Sunday, no jab drive on Monday

According to the Health Department, of the 22,52,641 people, 11,50,351 received the first dose and 11,02,290 received the second dose.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State vaccinated 22.52 lakh people till 8.10 pm in the fifth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp conducted across the State on Sunday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected a few vaccination camps, including a PHC at Maduvankarai and St Francis Xavier Middle School at Little Mount, and interacted with  the public and staff present at the vaccination centres.

According to the Health Department, of the 22,52,641 people, 11,50,351 received the first dose and 11,02,290 received the second dose. The State conducted 32,017 camps on Sunday. In Chennai where more than 1,000 camps were conducted, 1,63,884 people were vaccinated, the highest among districts. Coimbatore stood second, vaccinating 1,09,582 people and Salem 1,00,359 people.

The Chief Minister instructed the district collectors to focus on achieving the targeted coverage in the camps. He also instructed officials to speed up the process. According to a press release, Stalin requested the public to make use of the vaccination camps conducted nearby their places.

Till Saturday, 3,74,20,314 people (65 per cent) had received their first dose, and 1,29,38,551 people (22 per cent) had received their second dose. The Chief Minister asked for district-wise data of the people who received the first and the second dose, the release added.

Further, the release said there will be no vaccination drive on Monday.  Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a few camps in Dindugal, Karur and Ramanathapuram. A release said over five crore people have been vaccinated in government vaccination centres alone.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the vaccination camp at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 26 lakh people eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine second dose didn’t receive it.

Among them 20 lakh are due for Covishield and 6.85 lakh for Covaxin. The Health Secretary added that between August and September, among COVID-19 deaths reported, 96 per cent were unvaccinated and only 4 per cent were vaccinated, but had comorbidities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu vaccine COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp