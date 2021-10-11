TN rural local body polls: People’s representatives for 24K posts to be declared on Tuesday

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: People’s representatives for a whopping 23,978 posts in rural local bodies in nine districts will be declared on Tuesday as counting of votes polled on October 6 and 9 will take place in 74 centres. The election results will be updated at the website of the SEC: https://tnsec.tn.nic.in.



The counting process will start from 8 am for which 31,245 officials will be engaged. State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar and senior officials of the Commission on Monday reviewed the arrangements being made at 74 counting centres. As many as 6,228 police personnel will be deployed for security arrangements. Bringing ballot boxes from strong rooms to counting centres and the entire counting process will be videographed using CCTVs. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.



In all, 79,433 candidates are in the fray for 27,003 posts. Already, 3,000 candidates have been elected unopposed for various posts and elections for 25 posts did not take place for various reasons. As such, elections were held for 23,978 posts. The first meeting of the elected representatives will be held on October 20, an official release here said.



On Monday, SEC V Palanikumar reviewed the arrangements for counting through video conference. All officers engaged in the counting process have been directed to be present at the counting centres at 6.30 a.m and everyone should have their identity cards. Only agents of the candidates will be allowed inside the counting centres.



The SEC also advised the officers about installation of CCTVs at counting centres and about declaring the results as and when the counting is over.



Meanwhile, the SEC also expedited the process for conducting elections to urban local bodies since the Supreme Court had already directed that these elections have to be completed within four months. On Monday, training for 120 master trainers from 38 districts in handling the electronic voting machines was given. These master trainers will train other election officers at their respective districts.