Tomato prices skyrocket as rains destroy crops in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: The retail price of tomatoes, which was Rs 15 in September shot up to Rs 60 a kg in most parts of the State. The price volatility has been triggered by rains, which destroyed the crop.

On Sunday, tomatoes were sold between Rs 50-60 a kg. Thangaraj, a trader from Tiruchy wholesale market said being a staple, tomatoes are sought after throughout the year and due to a shortage in supply, prices will remain high for a few more days.

K Kasimayan, a trader from Chennai said Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are states with deficit tomato production. Normally, prices of tomatoes remain high between July and September due to lean production season.

Vinoth, who runs an eatery in the city said, "Being a kitchen staple, tomatoes cannot be replaced. So, we have to bear the skyrocketing price. We are limiting tomato usage to cut back on expenses. With the holiday season coming up, there is a good chance that prices will increase further."

Not just tomatoes but other vegetables have also become costly. On Sunday, brinjal was sold at Rs 15-30, carrot Rs 45-50, beans Rs 20-40, potatoes Rs 20-25 and ladies finger at Rs 20. Wholesale traders said though prices of others vegetable may drop in a few days once rain stops, tomato prices are likely to remain high till next harvest.