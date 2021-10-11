Vaccinated 5.3 crore against COVID after taking charge: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Department of Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, Minister for Co-operation I Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani inaugurated the oxygen plant at Dindigul Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Inspecting the mega vaccination camps, Subramaninan said that over 5.3 crore people have been vaccinated since the DMK came to power, while only 63 lakh were vaccinated in 103-day governance of AIADMK from January 14. "With the efforts of the DMK-led government, 222 oxygen plants have been set up in TN. There would not be an oxygen crisis in the third wave," he said.

Speaking about dengue cases, he said preventive measures were underway ahead of the monsoon. "A total of 331 active dengue cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu at present but there is no need to worry," he added.