16,540 buses to be operated for Deepavali

By Express News Service

As many as 16,540 buses will be operated across the State to facilitate transportation of commuters ahead of Deepavali, said Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan here on Monday. He added the buses will be operated from six bus stands in Chennai between November 1 and 3

9,806

2,100 buses are operated from Chennai to other districts in a day. In addition, 3,506 special buses will be operated between November 1 and 3 and totally, 9,806 buses will be made available for ferrying people from the city for Deepavali festival

6,704

Buses will be operated to cater to inter-district transportation outside Chennai

Fast points

Buses plying to Ponneri, Gummidipundi and Uthukottai via Red Hills will be operated from Madhavaram New Bus Stand and buses for Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via ECR will start from KK Nagar MTC bus stand. Buses destined to Kumbakonam and Thanjavur via Tindivanam and Vikkiravandi will run from Tambaram MEPZ while buses to Tiruvannamalai via Tindivanam will depart from Tambaram railway station bus stand

17,719

buses will be run between November 5 and 8 for the return journey

No stopovers

Reserved passengers are to board buses at Urapakkam temporary bus stop instead of Tambaram and Perungalathur. Buses from CMBT will reach Urapakkam via Outer Ring Road. The transport department has also urged motorists to reach Chengalpattu via Thirukazhukundram or Sriperumbudur instead of GST Road

Help Desk/Grievance Nos

A 24/7 control room has been established at CMBT to assist commuters. “For assistance and grievances, commuters can call 94450-14450 and 94450-14436. For complaints against higher ticket fare of private omni buses, travellers can dial 044-24749002 and toll-free number 18004256151,” said minister Raja Kannappan. The transport department has also set up ‘May I Help You’ information centres at 20 places in Chennai

Book here

Commuters can book tickets through www.tnstc.in, www.redbus.in, www.paytm.com, www.busindia.com and the TNSTC mobile app. Reservation centres have opened at CMBT and Tambaram MEPZ, added the statement