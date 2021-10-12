STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
86% success rate in tuberculosis treatment in TN: Report

In Tamil Nadu, the success rate of TB treatment is 86 percent. 

Published: 12th October 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 465 patients, out of the 42,797 individuals screened for Tuberculosis (TB) in the last three months across the State, tested positive for the infection, according to a government press release.

In Tamil Nadu, the success rate of TB treatment is 86 percent. All the presumptive and registered TB cases are screened for HIV and vice versa, the release added. The findings were in a report submitted to Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday by the Joint Supportive Supervision Mission team from the Central Tuberculosis Division after surveying the State TB elimination activities in Tiruvallur for three days. 

National Professional Officer of WHO Dr Ranjani Ramachandran, along with the State TB Officer Dr Asha Frederick, explained the report to the health minister. Active cases finding is being done on the field to identify TB patients in communities. Mobile X-ray vans are also used for the activity. 

Officials said all TB patients were given medicines at their doorstep during the lockdown. 39,222 TB patients were given medicines during the lockdown through the staff of Nat’l TB elimination mission

