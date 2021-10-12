STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MP TRVS Ramesh surrenders at Panruti

CB-CID had booked him in connection with murder of a worker at his cashew packaging unit

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore DMK MP TRVS Ramesh surrendered before the Panruti court on Monday, in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old worker at his cashew packaging unit on September 20. This comes after the CB-CID launched a hunt to nab him on October 9 as he absconded. Based on the court order, Ramesh was remanded for two days.

According to police sources, Govindarasu (60) of Melmampattu village was a worker at Gayathri Cashews, owned by Ramesh. On September 19, he was taken to Kadampuliyur police station by other workers and accused of stealing cashews. They were asked to admit Govindarasu in a hospital  as his injuries were severe. However, they allegedly took him back to the factory.

The next morning, Govindarasu’s son, Sakthivel, was informed that his father had died by suicide, said sources. Sakthivel rushed to the government hospital in Panruti and found injuries on his father’s body. Based on his complaint, a case of suspicious death was registered against the MP and five others.

As Govindarasu was an active member of the PMK, party founder S Ramadoss strongly condemned the incident. PMK’s lawyer wing filed a petition in the Madras High Court demanding an autopsy at JIPMER in Puducherry and that the case be handed over to the CBI. Meanwhile, Director General of Police Sylendra Babu ordered a CB-CID probe following which, a team of officials under ASP Gomathi began an inquiry on September 28.

Based on the inquiry and postmortem report, the CB-CID on Friday booked the MP and five others under six sections including murder charges. The MP’s personal assistant Nadarajan (31), factory manager Kandavel (49), factory workers Allapichai (53), Vinoth (31), and Sundarajan (31) were arrested. During the inquiry, Nadarajan fainted and was taken to the government hospital in Cuddalore for treatment. The others were presented before the Cuddalore judicial magistrate and were remanded. Nadarajan was also remanded after being discharged. 

On Monday morning, MP Ramesh surrendered before judicial magistrate R Karpagavalli and he will be presented at the Cuddalore chief judicial magistrate court on Wednesday, said a source. A press statement from MP Ramesh before his surrender read, “Based on the FIR, some political parties are trying to create false propaganda against the DMK. As a member of the party, I am suffering great mental torment.”

“I dont want to give room to people who raise false allegations against my leader’s governance. So, I surrendered. I will prove that the charges are baseless through the legal process and by providing ample evidence,” Ramesh concluded.

