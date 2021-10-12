STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure care of kids in homes: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ordered authorities to inspect children’s homes so as to ensure children are given proper facilities and care.

School children share mid day meal.

(File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered authorities to inspect children’s homes so as to ensure children are given proper facilities and care. Justice SM Subramaniam was disposing of a petition, filed by the managing trustee of Eternal World Trust, which raised allegations against a tahsildar after her ordered closure of two of its homes on complaints of illegal detention of children.

The authorities concerned were asked to submit the report to their superiors for the purpose of pursuing actions if required. The judge also said the authorities concerned could be subjected to appropriate actions if they fail to conduct the inspections.

Noting that the court is receiving complaints on children’s homes, the judge observed that if the periodical inspection is conducted in a routine manner, such situations would never arise or would have been avoided. He said the closure order lost its relevance as no children were no found in the homes when inspected by the concerned authorities.

Children’s protection 
Disposing of the petition, the judge said, “The interest of minor children at no circumstances be compromised by the State and the authorities. The respective district child protection officers and other authorities are directed to conduct periodical inspection of such homes” 

