Karnataka hasn’t released due share of Cauvery water: TN tells CWRC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that Karnataka failed to release water despite two reminders from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

A team led by Tamil Nadu PWD secretary Sandeep Saxena urged the committee to direct Karnataka to release 25.84 tmcft of water due immediately and 14 tmcft due for the current month by October 30. To discuss the issue, the next meeting of the CWMA is likely to be convened within 10 days.

Participating in the meeting, Water Resources Zonal Chief Engineer (Tiruchy) S Ramamoorthy spoke about the present storage level in the Mettur Dam, and said Karnataka should immediately release the water due, considering Tamil Nadu’s need.