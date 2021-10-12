Lessons on Gandhi and his contributions scanty in TN’s schoolbooks

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

MADURAI: India recently commemorated the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, yet in Tamil Nadu it appears very little about the Father of the Nation’s life is being imparted to children.

TNIE accessed the State board’s text books for Tamil, English, and Social Science subjects of the present day syllabus (revised for classes 1, 6, and 9 in the 2018-19 academic year) and found that lessons on Gandhi had reduced when compared with the old syllabus (revised in 2010). It is to be noted that the revised syllabus for classes 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 10 was implemented only in 2019-20 academic year.

In the new syllabus, while there is no mention of Gandhi from class 1 to 5, the Tamil textbook for class 6 carries one lesson on ‘Tamilnatil Gandhi’, and the Social Science syllabus for class 10 has a couple more explaining his biography, and the non-violence movement. On the other hand, the previous syllabus, followed from 2010 to 2016, had several chapters on his life, spread across classes 2 to 10.

Responding to the issue, Jacqulin Vasantha, Deputy Director at SCERT, said the a high-level committee appointed by the State government, along with a few teachers, had jointly framed the revised syllabus as per the government policy.

Meanwhile, Gandhians have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and introduce more chapters on Gandhi for primary class students. KR Nandha Rao, director of the Gandhi Museum, appealed to the State government to include Gandhi’s thoughts, principles of peace and non-violence, and freedom movement in the syllabus.

His biography ‘Satya Ke Prayog’ (My Experiments with Truth) is an open book, and it must reach the youngsters, he said. “Gandhi is unique, and has never declared himself a leader; many world leaders still follow his principle of non-violence in achieving their goals. We should not forget him,” he added.”

K Saravanan, president of the Madurai District Peace Club, said neglecting Gandhi in textbooks is a national shame. “If we see the Central Board’s textbook, ‘Kamarajar’ is portrayed in the wrong way,” he said. Sources at the TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation told TNIE they only print the syllabus given by the SCERT.

