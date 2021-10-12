Man rapes partner’s daughter, arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A construction worker from Vellore who married his step daughter and raped her on multiple occasions in the last three months was arrested on Sunday. The incident came to light on Saturday when the teenaged girl attempted suicide and was admitted in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

According to KG Chavadi police, the accused (29) was in a relationship with a 31-year-old married woman in Vellore. The woman has a 13-year-old daughter. Six months ago, the woman gave birth to a male child. In July 2021, the accused abducted the girl to Coimbatore and married her forcibly. After taking a rented house in Thiruvi Ka Nagar, he sexually assaulted her, police said.