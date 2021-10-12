Rainwater and sewage enter classrooms at this Tamil Nadu school, complaints go in vain

P Thiruselvam By

ARIYALUR: Rains have exposed the pathetic condition of buildings at the Government Girls High School in Ariyalur. It has been eight months since the roof of the buildings sustained damage, and rainwater has now started to enter classrooms. The rain also carries sewage from the nearby drainage into the classrooms. Petitions submitted to the Collector and Chief Education Officer to renovate the buildings have gone in vain, sources said.

The Government Girls High School has been functioning since 2006. It has 140 students from Classes 6-10 and 10 teachers including a headmistress. Classes are held in three buildings, adjacent to each other. Teachers also complain that there are not enough classrooms to accommodate Class 9 students and they are made to shift to an elementary school building on the same campus.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a teacher who wished to remain anonymous said, “Rains have brought sewage and mosquitoes inside the classrooms. Teachers are not able to concentrate on teaching or students on listening. It is highly risky for students to sit inside during rainy days. The school has reopened after a long break, but students do not want to sit in such classrooms.”

Another teacher R Seetha (name changed) said, “Over the last three years, we have taken several efforts to increase admissions to the school by handing over leaflets and pamphlets door-to-door. But, parents hesitate to enrol their kids here, citing poor maintenance of buildings. Following heavy rains in the last few days, sewage in front of the buildings has been flowing into classrooms.” She pointed out that there was space available for new buildings inside the campus, and urged the Collector to intervene.

When contacted, an official from the District Education Department said, “There are adequate classrooms and they are in good condition. Only the staff room and lab are damaged. Steps are being taken to repair the drainage near the school.”