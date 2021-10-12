STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rainwater and sewage enter classrooms at this Tamil Nadu school, complaints go in vain

"It is highly risky for students to sit inside during rainy days. The school has reopened after a long break, but students do not want to sit in such classrooms," said a teacher

Published: 12th October 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

The roof of the Government Girls High School building in Ariyalur that was damaged (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Rains have exposed the pathetic condition of buildings at the Government Girls High School in Ariyalur. It has been eight months since the roof of the buildings sustained damage, and rainwater has now started to enter classrooms. The rain also carries sewage from the nearby drainage into the classrooms. Petitions submitted to the Collector and Chief Education Officer to renovate the buildings have gone in vain, sources said.

The Government Girls High School has been functioning since 2006. It has 140 students from Classes 6-10 and 10 teachers including a headmistress. Classes are held in three buildings, adjacent to each other. Teachers also complain that there are not enough classrooms to accommodate Class 9 students and they are made to shift to an elementary school building on the same campus.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a teacher who wished to remain anonymous said, “Rains have brought sewage and mosquitoes inside the classrooms. Teachers are not able to concentrate on teaching or students on listening. It is highly risky for students to sit inside during rainy days. The school has reopened after a long break, but students do not want to sit in such classrooms.”

Sewage entering the classrooms of Government
Girls High School building in Ariyalur. (Photo | Express)

Another teacher R Seetha (name changed) said, “Over the last three years, we have taken several efforts to increase admissions to the school by handing over leaflets and pamphlets door-to-door. But, parents hesitate to enrol their kids here, citing poor maintenance of buildings. Following heavy rains in the last few days, sewage in front of the buildings has been flowing into classrooms.” She pointed out that there was space available for new buildings inside the campus, and urged the Collector to intervene.

When contacted, an official from the District Education Department said, “There are adequate classrooms and they are in good condition. Only the staff room and lab are damaged. Steps are being taken to repair the drainage near the school.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyalur
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp