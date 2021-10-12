Tiruchy: Onion price rise brings tears to eyes

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the rain spoiling most of the harvest ready onions in various states, the increase in prices due to a decline in the supply chain has brought customers to tears. For the third time in three years, the declining quantity of onions is resulting in a price hike in the markets. In the past 10 days the price has increased twice as much. On Monday, a kg of onion was sold at Rs 40.

According to sources, the downpour has claimed huge portions of onions in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra causing stress on the supply chain. In the past three years, the price has steadily been above Rs 100 per kg for more than four consecutive months until the next harvest season.

Secretary of Wholesale Onion Sellers Association, Tiruchy Thangaraj said, “We are sending onions to more than nine districts in the central region from Tiruchy Wholesale Onion Market. Usually, the demand will be about 250-300 metric tons per day. But since the majority of the supply from other States has been disrupted, only 100 tons are arriving from Maharashtra and Gujarat currently. Locally cultivated onions are arriving in small quantities to the wholesale market.”

When contacted, Collector S Sivarasu said the administration is closely watching the rising prices in onions and added that actions will be taken if anyone is found hording onions.