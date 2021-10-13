Cuddalore girl donates piggy bank savings for park renovation

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A school girl’s act of generosity resulted in the district Collector taking immediate step to renovate the public park near her residence in Cuddalore. During a grievance redressal meeting, a girl studying in Class 6, donated her piggy bank savings.

On Monday, Collector K Balasubramaniam took part in the meeting with various department officials and was receiving petitions from public. At that time, A Aiswarya of Srimushnam, came with her mother and brother to the office. She gave a petition regarding the delay in renovation and also handed over the piggy bank.

Aiswarya said, “Dr Abdul Kalam memorial park, situated near her house has been in a sorry state for several years now, due to lack of maintenance work. I have requested the officials to renovate the park and also informed about this to you, during your visit to my village on August 11.

Since no action was taken, I decided to donate my piggy bank savings for the renovation work.” She stated the same in her petition and also requested to complete the work as soon as possible. Immediately, the Collector contacted the officials of the respective area and ordered them to start the works.