Flood alert issued along banks of river Bhavani

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 300 Fire & Rescue Service personnel are ready for rescue and relief operations ahead of the northeast monsoon. A separate team comprising 50 commandos is also on standby to attend to flood-related issues in areas such as Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai.

Sources said the impact of monsoon is generally high in areas adjoining Western Ghats. With heavy rains in the region in the last few days, fire service personnel are on high alert. More personnel would be roped in from neighbouring districts if needed, sources added.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued flood alert to people living near the banks of River Bhavani as discharge from the Pilloor dam was increased. Thanks to heavy rains, in the catchment area, the reservoir received an inflow of 8,000 cusec at 1 pm on Tuesday.

Since the water level in the reservoir touched 97.5 feet which is 2.5 feet short of capacity, the whole inflow was released into the Bhavani.

Train service cancelled

Coonoor: Trains will not be operated in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Ooty and Mettupalayam on Wednesday as restoration of the track damaged by landslide is underway. However, trains will be operated between Coonoor and Ooty.

Landslide in Yercaud

Salem: Heavy rain triggered landslide in the second and third hairpin bend in Yercaud on Tuesday. Following this, vehicles were rerouted to reach Yercaud via Kuppanur. The district recorded 24.8 cm of rainfall on Monday.

6 houses damaged

Nagercoil: The dam areas in the Kanniyakumari district received good rains for the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, increasing the water inflow. Due to the incessant rains, six houses in the district were partially damaged in Thovalai, Vilavancode and Killiyoor taluks. The water inflow to the Pechipari dam was 3,783 cusec, and Perunchani was 1,508 cusec.