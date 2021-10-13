Infant girl abandoned in Vembakottai, hospitalised

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A two-month-old girl was found abandoned in front of a house at Thulukkankurichi in Vembakottai. She was rescued by the Sivakasi Child Helpline and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

According to the police, the child was found in front of a village assistant’s house around 3.30 am on Tuesday. DCPU officials said the child was wrapped in a blanket, with milk powder, medicines and other items of the baby kept on the side.

“The girl was taken to the Sivakasi Government Hospital by 4 am. She was later shifted to the Virudhunagar Government Headquarters Hospital. It seems she has some health issues as her heartbeat seems to be fast,” the police said. After medical tests, the child will be handed over to an adoption centre. The Vembakottai police have launched an investigation.