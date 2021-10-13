TNIC hasn’t submitted annual reports since 2018: Report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has not published its annual report since 2018, a report card on the performance of information commissions in India (2021) said. The report was published by Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), a Delhi-based citizens’ group working to promote transparency and accountability in government functioning.

Under Section 25 of the RTI Act, every commission has to prepare a “report on the implementation of the provisions of this Act” every year and lay it before the State legislature. The report alleged TNIC published its last report only in 2018 and it was available on the commission’s website.

The State Information Commission also allegedly did not provide requisite information under the RTI Act regarding the number of appeals and complaints registered by it between August 2020 and June 2021. However, details on the number of appeals and complaints disposed (9,567) by passing orders could be located on its website.

The report card also alleged TNSIC did not provide information regarding backlog of appeals and complaints nor could it be located on its website. The report was released on the day the RTI Act came into force 16 years ago — October 12, 2005.