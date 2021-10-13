STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNIC hasn’t submitted annual reports since 2018: Report

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has not published its annual report since 2018, a report card on the performance of information commissions in India (2021) said.

Published: 13th October 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

office files

Image for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has not published its annual report since 2018, a report card on the performance of information commissions in India (2021) said. The report was published by Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), a Delhi-based citizens’ group working to promote transparency and accountability in government functioning.

Under Section 25 of the RTI Act, every commission has to prepare a “report on the implementation of the provisions of this Act” every year and lay it before the State legislature. The report alleged TNIC published its last report only in 2018 and it was available on the commission’s website.

The State Information Commission also allegedly did not provide requisite information under the RTI Act regarding the number of appeals and complaints registered by it between August 2020 and June 2021. However, details on the number of appeals and complaints  disposed (9,567) by passing orders could be located on its website.

The report card also alleged TNSIC did not provide information regarding backlog of appeals and complaints nor could it be located on its website. The report was released on the day the RTI Act came into force 16 years ago — October 12, 2005.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNIC
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp