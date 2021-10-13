STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water-scarce Manapparai now reeling under stagnation woes

Ahead of the monsoon, the district has been receiving substantial amount of rain for the past couple of weeks owing to a weather system in the Bay of Bengal.

Manapparai

Snagnated water in Manapparai (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Known for water scarcity, Manapparai is now facing issues of water stagnation and flooding after almost a decade, thanks to consecutive rainfall over the past 10 days. Locals cite negligence on part of the municipality in maintaining the stormwater drains to be the reason.

Ahead of the monsoon, the district has been receiving substantial amount of rain for the past couple of weeks owing to a weather system in the Bay of Bengal. Over the past 11 days, Tiruchy received an average rainfall of 119.1 mm, which is 114 per cent higher than the expected 55.7 mm, according to IMD data. 

Notably, Manapparai has been receiving heavy rain in October, with the 11-day average being over 20 mm.

The heavy rainfall, recorded almost after a decade, has filled most of the irrigation tanks in and around Manapparai block. On the flipside, poor maintenance of stormwater drains has led to flooding and water stagnation in residential areas. Sekar, a resident of Sevalur village in Manapparai, said, "Last year, we had to walk several kilometres to fetch a pot of water, as our locality is known for water scarcity. Now, we see water everywhere in the neighbourhood, creating more hardships. The municipality has failed to maintain the drains in the outer parts of the block, and rainwater floods and stagnates in residential areas. There has been a rise in the number of fever cases over the past couple of weeks in the area. We request the department concerned to take immediate action."

Another resident of Manapparai, Ramaar, said water stagnates in most of the residential areas, affecting movement of people, especially children. Despite submitting several petitions to the department concerned, no action has been taken for more than two weeks. 

When contacted, Collector S Sivarasu said, "The district has been receiving heavy rain and rural areas like Manapparai and Thuraiyur, which are known for water scarcity, are receiving excessive rainfall. Action will be taken immediately to clear stagnant water in residential areas. As regards health concern, additional fever camps are being conducted through the Health department in the block."

Comments

