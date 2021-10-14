STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Disabled lawyer asks to be made SPP, Collector told to decide

As per the above section, four per cent of the total number of vacancies in every government establishment should be filled by persons with benchmark disabilities, Chithambaram said.

Published: 14th October 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tirunelveli Collector to consider and take a decision on a disabled advocate’s application for the post of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in Tirunelveli district court within two months.

Justice TV Thamilselvi gave the direction after the advocate, P Chithambaram, filed a plea before the court alleging the authority failed to follow Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in the appointment of law officers in the said court.

As per the above section, four per cent of the total number of vacancies in every government establishment should be filled by persons with benchmark disabilities, Chithambaram said. He wanted the collector to follow the aforesaid rule and appoint him as the Special Public Prosecutor of the special court for Land Grabbing cases.

But Justice Thamilselvi opined that she is not inclined to issue any positive direction in this regard. However, she directed the Collector to consider the petitioner’s representation within two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Disabled lawyer
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp