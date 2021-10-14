Disabled lawyer asks to be made SPP, Collector told to decide

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tirunelveli Collector to consider and take a decision on a disabled advocate’s application for the post of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in Tirunelveli district court within two months.

Justice TV Thamilselvi gave the direction after the advocate, P Chithambaram, filed a plea before the court alleging the authority failed to follow Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in the appointment of law officers in the said court.

As per the above section, four per cent of the total number of vacancies in every government establishment should be filled by persons with benchmark disabilities, Chithambaram said. He wanted the collector to follow the aforesaid rule and appoint him as the Special Public Prosecutor of the special court for Land Grabbing cases.

But Justice Thamilselvi opined that she is not inclined to issue any positive direction in this regard. However, she directed the Collector to consider the petitioner’s representation within two months.