Work to convert temple offerings into gold biscuits begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, via videoconferencing, commenced the preliminary work to melt unused gold offerings at three important temples at Thiruverkadu, Samayapuram and Irukkankudi. The gold is to be converted into 24 carat gold biscuits, which would be invested in banks, and the interest would be used for work on the respective temples under the HR and CE department.

The practice of converting unused gold offerings into gold biscuits has been in vogue since 1979. In the past, 498 kg of unused gold offerings at nine temples was melted at a government mint in Mumbai and deposited in nationalised banks, an official release said.

But in the past 10 years, large quantities of gold had piled up in temples, and hence, the conversion of unused gold offerings into 24-carat gold has resumed. Retired judges have been appointed to monitor this process. The entire process of enumerating unused gold offerings is being videographed.

Web portals launched

The Chief Minister on Wednesday also launched various web portals related to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. An exclusive website — www.cra.tn.gov.in — has been developed for assistance with social security schemes, the Chief Minister’s Farmers’ Protection Scheme, and issuing certificates to students, among other things. Another site — www.cra.tn.gov.in/tncscs — has been developed for deputy collectors to raise awareness on the administration and to provide data on recent G.Os and other government-related information.