STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Work to convert temple offerings into gold biscuits begins

The gold is to be converted into 24 carat gold biscuits, which would be invested in banks, and the interest would be used for work on the respective temples under the HR and CE department.

Published: 14th October 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday, and is said to have urged him to grant his assent for the Bill to dispense with the NEET | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, via videoconferencing, commenced the preliminary work to melt unused gold offerings at three important temples at Thiruverkadu, Samayapuram and Irukkankudi. The gold is to be converted into 24 carat gold biscuits, which would be invested in banks, and the interest would be used for work on the respective temples under the HR and CE department.

The practice of converting unused gold offerings into gold biscuits has been in vogue since 1979. In the past, 498 kg of unused gold offerings at nine temples was melted at a government mint in Mumbai and deposited in nationalised banks, an official release said.

But in the past 10 years, large quantities of gold had piled up in temples, and hence, the conversion of unused gold offerings into 24-carat gold has resumed. Retired judges have been appointed to monitor this process. The entire process of enumerating unused gold offerings is being videographed.

Web portals launched
The Chief Minister on Wednesday also launched various web portals related to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. An exclusive website — www.cra.tn.gov.in — has been developed for assistance with social security schemes, the Chief Minister’s Farmers’ Protection Scheme, and issuing certificates to students, among other things. Another site — www.cra.tn.gov.in/tncscs — has been developed for deputy collectors to raise awareness on the administration and to provide data on recent G.Os and other government-related information.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold biscuits
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp