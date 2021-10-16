12 town panchayats in TN upgraded as municipalities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has issued G.O for upgrading 12 town panchayats as municipalities. The town panchayats upgraded are: Ponneri and Thirunindravur (Thiruvallur district), Thittakudi and Vadalur (Cuddalore district), Adirampattinam (Thanjavur district), Thiruchendur (Thoothukudi district), Karumathampatti, Karamadai, Gudalur and Madukkarai (Coimbatore district), Pallapatti (Karur) and Thirumuruganpoondi (Tirupur district).

The G.O has been issued to give effect to the announcement made in the State Assembly during the budget session. The G.O said steps for merging the village panchayats located adjacent to three town panchayats — Thirunindravur, Ponneri and Vadalur would be taken later.