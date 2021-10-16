A feast of gratitude to DMK for stalling Kattupalli port expansion

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing their gratitude to the State government for committing itself to not allow Kattupalli port expansion, a group of women from Pulicat region have scheduled a seafood feast for the DMK leadership on Saturday.

Minister of Environment S Meyyanathan, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MLAs Durai Chandrasekhar, TJ Govindarajan and KP Shankar, among others will be present during the event. At the helm of the event are women from four panchayats — Lighthouse Kuppam, Kottaikupppam, Pulicat,and Thangal-perumbulam.

M Mathialagan, president, Pazhaverkadu Paguthi Fisher Collective Association, told TNIE the women will be serving a traditional Tamil feast, which will showcase the fish diversity of the region. “We are cooking for about 100 people. On the menu are ulpathi meen kuzhambu, aathu nandu masala, sundavaitha vaalai meen, mattiyan meen varuval, eral puttu etc.,” he said.

Rajalakshmi, one of the organisers said, “We are relieved that the government will cancel the proposal for port expansion and protect our livelihoods. This feast is our way of expressing gratitude. Our economy and culture are defined by the sea, the Pulicat lagoon, and the fish found in these waters.” In the election manifesto, MK Stalin had promised that, if elected, his government would not permit the Kattupalli expansion project.