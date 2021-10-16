AIADMK plans grand celebrations for its golden jubilee year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has grand plans for celebrating its golden jubilee year which begins from October 17. Important initiatives include honouring party veterans with medals, gold coins and cash gifts, naming party headquarters as ‘MGR Maaligai’, releasing a commemorative logo and honouring public speakers, writers, artistes and others by presenting awards in the names of Periyar, Anna, MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

VK Sasikala

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a joint statement here said poetry and essay competitions, besides sports contests, would also be conducted across the State. Publishing a timeline of events in the AIADMK during the past five decades and honouring those who wrote books about MGR and Jayalalithaa are other measures planned.

Paneerselvam and Palaniswami said the AIADMK has been striving for the welfare of all sections of the society without giving room for dynastic politics. In the 49 years of its existence, the AIADMK had been in power for more than 30 years and has several achievements to its credit.

“Nutritious meal scheme, Amma canteens, 69 per cent reservation, reservation for women in local bodies and numerous schemes for poor and downtrodden sections of the society are some of the achievements of the AIADMK government. Let us vow to bring back AIADMK rule in its golden jubilee year,” both leaders said.

Meanwhile, VK Sasikala will visit the memorial of J Jayalalithaa on October 16 and pay her respects to the late leader. This is the first time she would visit the memorial after being imprisoned in a disproportionate wealth case in 2017. She will be also paying homage at the memorials of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran.

On October 17, Sasikala will be visiting Ramavaram Gardens, the residence of MGR and garland his statue. She is also likely to take part in some programmes there. Asked when Sasikala would be undertaking her Statewide tour as she has been promising during the past few months, sources close to her said, “A decision on the tour is yet to be taken. Appropriate announcement will be made soon.”

EPS & OPS, AIADMK leaders