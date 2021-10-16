STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK unable to digest DMK’s win: Minister

This alone shows that the State Election Commission has conducted the elections in a free and fair manner,” the Minister pointed out.

Published: 16th October 2021 05:41 AM

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering the allegations levelled by AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami over the recently concluded elections to rural local bodies in nine districts, Rural Development Minister KR Periakaruppan on Friday said, “The AIADMK leaders have made imaginary charges as they are unable to digest the fact that people have overwhelmingly recognised the governance of Chief Minister MK Stalin during the past five months.”

In a statement here, the Minister said the previous AIADMK government had postponed the elections to the local bodies for many years by attributing some unfair reasons, which even the court had censured. “The AIADMK leaders cannot point out even a single violent incident on polling days. This alone shows that the State Election Commission has conducted the elections in a free and fair manner,” the Minister pointed out.

