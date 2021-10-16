CM Stalin dials up young girl who wants schools reopened in TN
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday called up a school girl from Titan Township in Hosur, responding to her letter urging him to reopen schools.
Published: 16th October 2021 05:30 AM | Last Updated: 16th October 2021 05:30 AM
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday called up a school girl from Titan Township in Hosur, responding to her letter urging him to reopen schools. He told the girl — Prajna, daughter of Ravirajan and Udhayakumari — that steps were being taken to reopen schools from November 1. He further advised her to adhere to the Covid-19 norms such as maintaining social distance and wearing face masks while attending the classes.