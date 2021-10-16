Erode: Inter-caste couple united after police intervention

By Express News Service

ERODE: Separated by her caste Hindu family a year and a half ago after marriage, a woman was united with her husband from Scheduled Caste on Thursday. The police intervened after the woman informed the husband that she was not safe at her parents’ house.

On March 9 last year, Ilamathi (23) and Selvan (29) had eloped to Kolathur near Mettur Later, on their way to Erode, men in cars intercepted and abducted them. However, the abductors had to bring the bride and groom to the police as most of their men were caught.

Several political parties and caste outfit leaders allegedly pressurised the police not to take action against the men. They also asked the police to send the girl with her parents. However, since the groom’s side protested, the police registered an FIR. Ilamathi was sent with her parents, and Selvan was not able to contact her ever since, sources said.

Recently, Ilamathi sent a WhatsApp voice message to Selvan from her friend’s phone. In the message, she told him that she was not safe with her parents. Hence, Selvan filed a complaint, following which SP Sasi Mohan asked DSP to question the girl separately and take proper action.

The girl told the police her wish to live with Selvan. She was brought to Erode on Wednesday night. The next day, she was united with Selvan. “My parents were only against the marriage. But, the relatives and caste outfits continued to instigate them for causing harm on both of us. I did not feel safe there,” Ilamathi told media.