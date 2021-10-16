STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode: Inter-caste couple united after police intervention

Separated by her caste Hindu family a year and a half ago after marriage, a woman was united with her husband from Scheduled Caste on Thursday.

Published: 16th October 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

love relationship law

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ERODE: Separated by her caste Hindu family a year and a half ago after marriage, a woman was united with her husband from Scheduled Caste on Thursday. The police intervened after the woman informed the husband that she was not safe at her parents’ house.

On March 9 last year, Ilamathi (23) and Selvan (29) had eloped to Kolathur near Mettur Later, on their way to Erode, men in cars intercepted and abducted them. However, the abductors had to bring the bride and groom to the police as most of their men were caught.

Several political parties and caste outfit leaders allegedly pressurised the police not to take action against the men. They also asked the police to send the girl with her parents. However, since the groom’s side protested, the police registered an FIR. Ilamathi was sent with her parents, and Selvan was not able to contact her ever since, sources said.

Recently, Ilamathi sent a WhatsApp voice message to Selvan from her friend’s phone. In the message, she told him that she was not safe with her parents. Hence, Selvan filed a complaint, following which SP Sasi Mohan asked DSP to question the girl separately and take proper action.

The girl told the police her wish to live with Selvan. She was brought to Erode on Wednesday night. The next day, she was united with Selvan. “My parents were only against the marriage. But, the relatives and caste outfits continued to instigate them for causing harm on both of us. I did not feel safe there,” Ilamathi told media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inter-caste couple Erode
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp