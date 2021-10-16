Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala's nephew VN Sudhakaran to be released from Bengaluru jail on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s nephew VN Sudhakaran, who has served the jail term in a disproportionate assets case, will be released on Saturday morning.

Sources in the Bengaluru Central Prison, located in Parappana Agrahara, told The New Indian Express that the disowned foster son of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, has completed all formalities required for his release and will be released in the morning.

Sudharkaran, along with VK Sasikala and Ilavarasi, was convicted in a disproportionate assets case to undergo four years of imprisonment. The court had also levied a penalty of Rs. 10,00,10,000 to the three.

While Sasikala was released on January 27, Ilavarasi was released from jail on February 5, earlier this year, after the duo paid the fine. However, Sudhakaran was languishing in prison due to non-payment of the fine, as the court had ordered the accused to serve one more year of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

"We have to consider the number of leaves (parole) taken by a convict while releasing him. Sudhakaran has not gone on parole even once. He was entitled to 89 days of parole, and thus his sentence has been reduced by 89 days. Due to this, Sudhakaran, who was due for release in January next year, will be released on Saturday," a senior officer in the prison said.