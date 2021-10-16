Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of slain TASMAC staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of L Thulasidas, a salesman in a TASMAC shop in Kancheepuram district, who was murdered by unidentified persons on October 4. The CM also announced that Thulasidas’s wife will be given a government job. An official release here said the CM has instructed the district administration to provide the best possible treatment to M Ramu, another salesman who was attacked.