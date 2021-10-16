STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of slain TASMAC staff

An official release here said the CM has instructed the district administration to provide the best possible treatment to M Ramu, another salesman who was attacked. 

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of L Thulasidas, a salesman in a TASMAC shop in Kancheepuram district, who was murdered by unidentified persons on October 4. The CM also announced that Thulasidas’s wife will be given a government job. An official release here said the CM has instructed the district administration to provide the best possible treatment to M Ramu, another salesman who was attacked. 

