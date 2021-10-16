STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Saris for ₹50: Publicity stunt goes awry as 5000 women throng TN store

Following the incident, health officials imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the owner

Published: 16th October 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Over 5,000 women from Alangulam and its surrounding villages reached the shop in the morning (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Saris for Rs 50! The owner of a textile shop in Alangulam managed to woo thousands of women with the tempting offer but had to cough up Rs 10,000 as a fine after over 5,000 women thronged the shop, throwing caution -- and social distancing -- to the winds.    

Sources said the shop, located opposite the taluk office and just 800 metres away from the police station, had offered saris for Rs 50 for the first 3,000 customers. 

"Ironically, those who inaugurated the shop by lighting a 'kuthuvilakku' include Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime against Women) Rajendran, Tenkasi Congress MLA Palani Nadar and Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu's President Vikramaraja," said a source, adding a banner mentioning the Rs 50-sari was installed prominently along the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi highway a day before the shop's inauguration.

Over 5,000 women from Alangulam and its surrounding villages reached the shop in the morning itself. "None of them were wearing masks and following social distancing. Police personnel had to be deployed to control the crowd," the source added.

Following the incident, health officials imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the owner. "We did not seal the shop as health officials had imposed a penalty," said Alangulam tahsildar Parimala. Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj said the Alangulam police registered a case against the owner and manager of the textile shop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alangulam Tenkasi Sari
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp