Stalin hails APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday paid tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on the latter’s birth anniversary. “Born in a poor family, Kalam rose to great heights as the ‘Missile Man of the Nation’, and later as the President. Let us all vow to eliminate poverty, which was termed as the country’s enemy by Kalam,” the Chief Minister added.
