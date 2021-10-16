STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN teacher held for flogging student

A government school teacher in Cuddalore district was arrested on Friday, after a video of him purportedly flogging and kicking a boy for skipping class, went viral on social media.

Published: 16th October 2021 05:46 AM

A videograb of the incident in Cuddalore | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A government school teacher in Cuddalore district was arrested on Friday, after a video of him purportedly flogging and kicking a boy for skipping class, went viral on social media. The teacher was charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, Subramanian (56) of Kurinjipadi worked as physics teacher in the Nandanar government boys higher secondary school run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department (ADTWD). On Thursday, a student of Class 12 submitted a complaint against Subramanian stating that he flogged and kicked him in the class.

“We inquired about the complaint and found that Subramanian punished students severely for not attending his class despite being present at the school. The student produced before us the video taken by his friend from the same class,” said a police official.

After inquiry, he was presented before the Chidambaram magistrate and remanded. Meanwhile, video of the incident went viral on social media and Collector K Subramanian ordered an inquiry by ADTWD officials. “An inquiry was conducted and a report was submitted to the Collector. District Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare officer issued an order to suspend the teacher,” said sources at ADTWD.

school teacher Cuddalore flogging
