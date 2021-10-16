STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlocking TN: Places of worship, beaches now open on all days

In the backdrop of requests from various quarters, Chief Minister MK Stalin has allowed public entry at places of worship on all days, including weekends, with immediate effect.

Published: 16th October 2021 05:49 AM

Pottramarai Kulam (Golden Lotus pond) at Madurai Meenakshi temple. (File photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of requests from various quarters, Chief Minister MK Stalin has allowed public entry at places of worship on all days, including weekends, with immediate effect. However, the bar on festivals, social, political, and cultural events will continue. It has also been decided to open up the State’s beaches on Sundays, too.

Also, from November 1, playschools for children in LKG, UKG, and anganwadis can function. Decisions in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on October 13, said an official release. Several other relaxations, too, have come into effect with immediate effect, including the functioning of private tuition centres, and job camps organised by government and private organisations. Additionally, all shops, restaurants, and bakeries have been allowed to function till 11 pm.

Stalin made a public appeal asking people to avoid visiting crowded places and follow Covid norms. He also announced a few relaxations that come into effect from November 1, including the conduct of monthly grievanceday meets, private exhibitions, allowing 100 people to participate in weddings, and a gathering of 50 people at funerals.

Lanka nabs tn fishers, stalin writes to pm
Following requests from the families of 23 fishermen, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention in the matter. Condemning Sri Lanka, Stalin said the Ministry of External Affairs should take up the issue with Sri Lankan authorities and secure the release of the fishermen 

