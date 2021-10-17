STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incentives, permanency for ASHA workers in TN: Ma Subramanian

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said various welfare measures for the ASHA workers in the State would be taken up in the coming days.

Published: 17th October 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian speaking at the ASHA workers conference | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said various welfare measures for the ASHA workers in the State would be taken up in the coming days. Addressing a gathering of ASHA workers association, the Minister said possibilities to give incentives to the workers would be explored. 

“We will list all the ASHA workers aged below 42 – who have completed 12th standard – and appoint them as permanent nurses,” he said. The State health department will have discussions with the National Health Mission officials in this regard, he added. 

When asked about the concerns of the healthcare staff regarding their salary and job permanency, he said they were recruited on a contractual basis, and were being directly recruited by the collectorate instead of working under outsourcing agencies. “This way, 4,900 people have been hired for the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme,” he added.

