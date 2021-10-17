STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreants creating fake e-mail accounts 'impersonating' Governor RN Ravi: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

Miscreants created fake e-mail accounts 'impersonating' Governor RN Ravi and a complaint has been lodged with police urging action.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Miscreants created fake e-mail accounts 'impersonating' Governor RN Ravi and a complaint has been lodged with police urging action, the Raj Bhavan said here on Sunday.

"Some miscreants creating fake email accounts impersonating the honourable Governor and sending e-mails with objectionable contents have been reported recently," an official release from the Raj Bhavan said here.

A complaint has been lodged with police in this regard to investigate and locate the miscreants to initiate criminal prosecution and other appropriate legal action against them, the release added.

"The official e-mail of Raj Bhavan is govtam@nic.in (govtam[at]nic[dot]in) and the official Twitter account is @rajbhavan_tn."

The office of the TN Governor asked people to not trust any accounts other than the official e-mail or Twitter accounts of the Raj Bhavan.

Comments(1)

  • Jayakrishnan K
    haha
    21 hours ago reply
