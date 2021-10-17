STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No order to reopen play, KG schools in TN: Minister

Reopening of Anganwadis is being considered and a decision would be taken soon, Poyyamozhi said.

School children share mid day meal.

(File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi  on Saturday said the government has not directed playschools and kindergartens to reopen from November 1; a circular in this regard was released by mistake. He was talking to reporters near Thiruverambur.

Reopening of Anganwadis is being considered and a decision would be taken soon, Poyyamozhi said. He replied in the negative when asked whether there was a plan to conduct ‘zero vacancy counselling’ (counselling for transfer) for teachers like the one announced recently for CEOs and DEOs.

Any kind of harassment of students would be strictly dealt with, he said, recalling the arrest of an Adidravidar welfare school teacher from Chidambaram, who allegedly assaulted a student. He said State’s battle against NEET would continue, but aspirants should not slack in their preparation for the exam until the battle ends. Though schools have reopened, Kalvi TV programmes would continue, he added.

