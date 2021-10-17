STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala's nephew Sudhakaran walks out of Bengaluru prison after four years

Published: 17th October 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

VN Sudhakaran

VN Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: VN Sudhakaran, the nephew of expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, was released from prison on Saturday morning after serving a four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case. He was received by his lawyer outside the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara. According to sources, Sudhakaran left for Chennai immediately after his release. 

He was the last to be released in the DA case, in which Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, were convicted, with a court penalty levied for Rs 10,00,10,000. Sasikala was released on January 27, and Ilavarasi on February 5, 2021 after the duo paid the fine. 

However, Sudhakaran had to stay put in the prison due to non-payment of the fine, as the court had ordered the accused to serve one more year of imprisonment if the fine was not paid. Former TN CM, Jayalalitha, who passed away on December 5, 2016 was the prime accused in this case. 

VN Sudhakaran AIADMK VK Sasikala
