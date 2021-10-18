Batchmates raise Rs 27.88 lakh for late Tamil Nadu head constable's family

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a noble gesture, the batchmates of a head constable, who passed away in a road accident near Nagapattinam in August, raised Rs 27.88 lakh as contribution to his family.

R Prabakaran (37), who was a head constable at Thalaignayiru police station, passed away in a private hospital on August 31 after suffering a road accident near Nagore on August 30. Following this, a total of 5,527 police personnel who joined the department with Prabakaran 18 years ago coordinated through social media to contribute Rs 27,88,500 towards his aggrieved family. Prabakaran had joined the department on December 1, 2003.

Each of Prabakaran’s batchmates made a minimum contribution of Rs 500 to raise the amount. Out of the crowdfunded amount, Rs 18.6 lakh was deposited in the insurance policies held in the name of Prabakaran's sons Akhilesh and Apoorvan. A total of Rs 7.6 lakh was deposited into the monthly pension accounts of Prabakaran's parents, while Rs 55,400 was deposited in the account of Prabakaran's wife Bhavani and Rs 1 lakh in the account of his father, Ramajayam.