STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Batchmates raise Rs 27.88 lakh for late Tamil Nadu head constable's family

R Prabakaran (37), who was a head constable at Thalaignayiru police station, passed away in a private hospital on August 31 after suffering a road accident near Nagore on August 30.

Published: 18th October 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Batchmates of the late R Prabakaran handing over the amount to his family, at EGS Pillay Engineering College in Nagapattinam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a noble gesture, the batchmates of a head constable, who passed away in a road accident near Nagapattinam in August, raised Rs 27.88 lakh as contribution to his family.

R Prabakaran (37), who was a head constable at Thalaignayiru police station, passed away in a private hospital on August 31 after suffering a road accident near Nagore on August 30. Following this, a total of 5,527 police personnel who joined the department with Prabakaran 18 years ago coordinated through social media to contribute Rs 27,88,500 towards his aggrieved family. Prabakaran had joined the department on December 1, 2003.

Each of Prabakaran’s batchmates made a minimum contribution of Rs 500 to raise the amount. Out of the crowdfunded amount, Rs 18.6 lakh was deposited in the insurance policies held in the name of Prabakaran's sons Akhilesh and Apoorvan. A total of Rs 7.6 lakh was deposited into the monthly pension accounts of Prabakaran's parents, while Rs 55,400 was deposited in the account of Prabakaran's wife Bhavani and Rs 1 lakh in the account of his father, Ramajayam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
head constable road accident contribution
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp