‘Enclosure for tiger cub to be finished soon’

A place has been identified at Monombolly Forest Range to set up a bigger enclosure for the eight-month-old tiger cub rescued at Mudis estate in Valparai on September 28.

Published: 18th October 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 03:47 AM

The tiger cub for whom a bigger enclosure is being arranged

The tiger cub for whom a bigger enclosure is being arranged. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A place has been identified at Monombolly Forest Range to set up a bigger enclosure for the eight-month-old tiger cub rescued at Mudis estate in Valparai on September 28. Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, who inspected the cub on Sunday, reviewed the preparations being done for setting up the enclosure.

Niraj said, “We shifted the cub to Monombally to ensure less human interference and keep it away from disturbance by vehicular movement, The cub is being closely monitored by an expert team involved in the MDT-23 and elephant Rivaldo’s operation. The cub would be kept in the enclosure for 5 to 6 months,” he added. 

About the condition of tiger MDT-23, he said, “We inquired with the veterinary doctors and they said the animal is doing well in the rehabilitation centre in Mysore. The tiger consumed chicken and enough water as well. Doctors said the tiger is quiet in the chamber.”

