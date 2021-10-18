STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namakkal district collector Shreya Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The collector has gone into quarantine. She didn't attend a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

Published: 18th October 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Tamil Nadu reported 1,218 positive cases on Sunday (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

Namakkal district collector Shreya P Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. 

She had taken charge as Namakkal collector four months ago. Since she assumed office, her focus has been on preventing COVID-19 deaths and reducing the daily caseload.

The collector has gone into quarantine. She didn't attend a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,218 positive cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 26,87,092. A total of 15 people succumbed to the virus.

