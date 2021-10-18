STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rise in footfall at Tiruchy railway junction; more special trains likely ahead of Deepavali

With the announcement of resuming classes from 1-8 from November 1 and Deepavali around the corner, the footfall has increased and is expected to further increase in the coming days.

Published: 18th October 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

People with their luggage walk to board a special train for New Delhi after resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in graded manner amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Mumbai Central Railway Station.

The revenue of the Tiruchy railway division has also increased in the past two weeks. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the State government announcing more relaxations and Deepavali around the corner, the footfall of passengers at the Tiruchy railway station has increased in the past one month. Steps are being taken to handle the rush, officials said.

According to railway sources, the Tiruchy railway junction recorded an average passenger footfall of 19,099 per day in September. Now, it has increased to 20,885 per day. Before the pandemic (2019-20), the number was 52,715 per day. However, with the announcement of resuming classes from 1-8 from November 1 and Deepavali around the corner, the footfall has increased and is expected to further increase in the coming days.

A senior official said, "The Southern Railway is already running 95 per cent of Mail and Express trains that were run during the pre-Covid time. Deepavali special trains are being operated in the routes -- Chennai-Santragachi (West Bengal), Chennai-Coimbatore, Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil sectors. Besides, more special trains will be introduced in the coming days, keeping in view of the demand."

Apart from operating special trains, the Railway has also directed its team to ensure Covid-19 safety measures on stations and trains.

"We have already deployed ticket checking officials and RPF officials to regulate the crowd at stations. The railway will also allot additional counters to clear the extra rush. Apart from this, extra coaches and special trains will be allotted on demand basis," an official said.

Revenue increase

The revenue of the Tiruchy railway division has also increased in the past two weeks. For instance, from September 1 to 15, Rs 10.46 crores was generated through ticket booking (reserved passenger booking). In the next half, ie., from September 15 to 30, it went up to Rs 11.46 crores. This month till October 15, the division recorded a revenue of Rs 12.10 crores from reserved passenger booking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy railway station Trichy railway station Deepavali special trains Chennai Santragachi Chennai Coimbatore Chennai Egmore Nagercoil
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp