STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN performance survey to assess students draws flak

Opposing the move, government school teachers questioned how primary school children could be subjected to test as classes were not held for them for 19 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Published: 18th October 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

E Learning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department's proposal to conduct the National Achievement Survey (NAS) for students of classes III, V, VIII and X has drawn flak from teachers and educationalists. The State-wide survey, scheduled on November 12, aims at assessing the learning skills of children.  Sources said NAS would be conducted by BRTEs in 200 schools in a district and teachers have been told to prepare the students.

Opposing the move, government school teachers questioned how primary school children could be subjected to test as classes were not held for them for 19 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

They suggested that the government allow students attend offline classes for at least two months before carrying out the survey. A government school teacher, on condition of anonymity said, "Class I students who joined in school 2019-2020, will study class III this year They would have not had uniform education as schools were closed. They would have forgotten whatever they learnt, like the alphabet, numbers, etc. Conducting an assessment survey within 12 days of schools reopening is not fair."

Educationists, Prince Gajendra Babu said children must be prepared mentally after school reopening. "Government school students may perform poorly in the survey compared to those from private schools," he added.

Psychologist N Rahmankhan said, "The school education department has directed teachers to prepare students mentally. For this, they must start with story telling sessions and allowing them to play, etc before handling regular lessons. If lessons are taught straightaway and tests conducted, students will not show interest in studies."

Repeated attempts to reach the school education commissioner N Nandakumar went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Achievement Survey NAS school education department'
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp