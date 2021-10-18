STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu to receive moderate rain on Monday

Towards the middle of the week, on October 20, delta districts and surrounding regions are likely to receive thunderstorm with heavy rain. 

Published: 18th October 2021 04:08 AM

chennai rains

People stuck in heavy downpour as heavy rains lashed Marina Beach in Chennai earlier in the week. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupattur, and Villupuram districts on Monday, according to the meteorological department. From Tuesday onwards, however, the weather will be better and the intensity of the rains will come down.

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected at a few coastal regions in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. In Chennai and its neighbourhood areas, the sky will remain partly cloudy on Monday. The city is expected to get a few spells of light rain and thunderstorms in a few areas. Towards the middle of the week, on October 20, delta districts and surrounding regions are likely to receive thunderstorms with heavy rain. 

Comments

